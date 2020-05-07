Seminole State College will hold its’ 87th Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 8, for students completing coursework requirements for their degree programs. Due to the Campus’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional Commencement Exercises scheduled in the Raymond Harber Field House on the campus of Seminole State College have been cancelled. Instead, the graduation ceremony will be held virtually at the original time of 10:30 a.m. on the College’s website, sscok.edu.

To recognize students slated to receive their diplomas, a graduation video will be presented to the public. The exercise will include opening comments from SSC President Lana Reynolds, followed by the presentation of graduate names – including academic recognitions and photos, if submitted. To conclude the presentation, messages of congratulations from the faculty will be delivered by Division Chairs Dr. Steve Bolin, Social Sciences; Jason Cook, STEM; Brad Schatzel, Business and Education; Jessica Isaacs, Language Arts and Humanities; and Dr. Noble Jobe, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Students who graduated in the fall of 2019 and expected graduates for the spring and summer 2020 semesters will be recognized during the ceremony.