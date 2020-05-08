OBU has announced the new date and time for its 2020 Spring Commencement. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held in Raley Chapel on OBU’s campus in Shawnee. OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas announced the new date and time during his weekly video update May 4.

The University had previously announced the event’s postponement, while a decision was being made on the new date and time. Commencement was originally scheduled for Friday, May 15.

The rescheduling of the graduation event comes as the University is in the midst of completing the final eight weeks of the spring semester through online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the semester concluding May 14. The University will also be offering its summer courses online, so students may take courses remotely this summer as well.

