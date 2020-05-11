Elbert “Gene” Hughes, age 83, of Grove, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Gene was born on August 14, 1936 to Elbert and Emily (Jernigan) Hughes in Center, Texas, where he grew up and graduated from Center High School in the Class of 1955.

At 15, Gene heard the call of God upon his life and, after graduation, he attended Baptist Bible College, in Springfield, Missouri, to prepare for ministry and graduated with a ThG in 1958.

While at Bible College, he met his sweetheart and on August 9, 1958 Gene married Jackie Martin and they set out on a life of ministry together. They served faithfully together for over 50 years in churches in Nacogdoches, Texas, Taylor, MI, Racine, WI, Mishawaka, Indiana, Fort Worth, Texas, and for the last 21 years of their ministry, he pastored Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Wichita, Kansas. Gene was passionate about world missions and especially about taking the Gospel to the Philippine Islands, making seven trips before his health made it impossible for him to go. Gene served as the Chairman and State Representative of the Kansas Baptist Bible Fellowship for 15 years.

In 2009, Gene retired from ministry and the couple moved to Grove to be close to family. They were members of Grace Harbor Baptist Church where their son, Marty Hughes, is the Pastor.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Hughes.

Left to carry on his legacy: wife of 61 years, Jackie Hughes of Grove, son, Marty Hughes (Shelley) of Grove, Oklahoma, daughter, Michelle Hughes Flippo (Mike) of Ventura, California; sisters, LouAnn Simmons (John) Tyler, Texas, and Lorene Terry (Norman) of Jacksonville, Texas; grandchildren: Chelsea Hughes of Dallas, Texas, Bobby Hughes (Ariel) of Broken Arrow, OK, Ryann Flippo (fiance’ Jake Rowlett) of San Diego, California, Reagan Flippo of Ventura, California; great grandchildren, Olivia, Hawk and Lily Hughes, and scores of loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a Graveside service for the family at Olympus Cemetery North this week and a Memorial Service will be held at Grace Harbor Baptist Church at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 23rd.

Donations may be made in Gene’s memory to Ministry in the Philippines through Grace Harbor Church, PO Box 450723, Grove, OK 74345.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com