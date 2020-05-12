The Ardmore Police Department is investigating reports of an armed robbery that allegedly occurred over the weekend.

At around 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 officers were dispatched to the 400 block of D Street Southeast, where they made contact with the victim who advised that he had been robbed at gunpoint in the 500 block of D Street Southeast.

“He was just walking down the street and he was talking with another subject whenever the alleged robbery occurred,” said APD Capt. Claude Henry.

The victim reportedly told police that the suspect had pulled a gun on him and told him to empty his pockets, stealing a usb charger, a cell phone and a toothbrush. The total loss is estimated at $96.

Henry said officers made contact with a witness to the alleged robbery. However, the witness reportedly gave police a statement that conflicted with the story that the victim told police.

A suspect has been named, but not located at this time. Henry said investigators are working to locate the suspect and conduct an interview with him. No injuries were reported.

“At this point in our investigation we’re just trying to determine if this crime did occur and we’re having to look into the events that lead up to the robbery to hopefully get some answers on that as well,” Henry said.