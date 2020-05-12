Following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores, Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville has reopened.

The mall will be open with limited hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, the mall has implemented the following steps for safety:

• Increased focus, frequency, and intensity of cleaning methods

• Face coverings available upon request (see security officer)

• Social distancing reminders, so customers can shop with space

• Additional hand sanitizers, conveniently marked on directories

• Extra space in common and dining areas

• Touch-free entrance and restroom amenities

The following amenities will be unavailable until further notice: valet services, play areas, stroller rentals and mall-operated carousels.

Restaurants and stores that reopened include: Buffalo Wild Wings, Dillard’s, Loan’s Salon, Factory Connection, CardTronics, Dunham’s Sports, Ruth’s Christian Bookstore, P&C Alteration, U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting and Wireless to Go.