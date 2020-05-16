COVID-19 concerns drew a great deal of uncertainty around several annual events this year including the Heroes with Hope golf tournament.

However, the city of Ardmore’s phased plan to ease certain restrictions came just in time for the local nonprofit to hold its 3rd Annual Ken Grace Golf Tournament.

Heroes with Hope of Southern Oklahoma Executive Director Melissa Woolly said the tournament has traditionally been held at the Lakeview Golf Course during the first week of June and the tradition will continue this year with the tournament set for June 5.

“We always have it the first weekend in June so we have kept our week,” Woolly said. “We were kind of unsure what the status of the golf course would be, so once they gave us notice that they were going to be open and ready to go, then we kind of just took off with it.”

Woolly said several teams consisting of officers from the Ardmore Police Department and community members from across southern Oklahoma have already signed up for the tournament and there is still room for more.

Anyone can sign up to join a team all the way up until the morning of the tournament, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Entry fees for individual players are $50 and team entry fees are $200.

First, second and third place winners will receive a cash payout at the end of the tournament and awards will also be distributed for the longest drive and for a hole in one.

Woolly said the proceeds from the tournament are used to invest in the children in the local community and help support the Heroes with Hope organization. The tournament is also one of the main events sponsored by Ardmore Police Department Chief of Police Ken Grace.

“Anyone that’s playing on that day, they definitely get the opportunity to get to know some of our police officers and most definitely our chief of police,” Woolly said. “I think it brings a more personal aspect to it, kind of getting to know them on a different level.”

The event will also offer individuals a chance to get outdoors and safely interact with the community after several months of intensive social distancing, Woolly said. Public health guidelines and those set in place by the Lake View Golf Course will still be closely followed during the tournament.

“We’ll most definitely follow the golf course’s guidelines. Then there’s a few things that we would normally do that we’re not going to do this year,” Woolly said.

One change to the 2020 tournament will include the way meals are prepared. Woolly said individually packaged meals will be placed on each team’s golf cart.

Those looking to support the Heroes with Hope organization but who cannot make the tournament can also help sponsor the event or donate auction items. Woolly said all kinds of items will be accepted.

To sign up for the tournament, become a sponsor or donate an auction item, contact Melissa Woolly at (580) 319-8571 or heroeswithhope@outlook.com.

“We’ll just do things a little bit different than normal, but it’s still going to be a great event,” Woolly said.