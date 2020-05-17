Dickson police reportedly engaged in a pursuit with an Ardmore man early Thursday morning, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph and ending with an arrest across county lines in Davis.

At around 12:29 a.m. on May 14 an officer with the Dickson Police Department observed a 2017 Hyundai traveling west down an eastbound lane near the intersection of State Highway 199 and Grandview Road in Dickson.

Dickson Chief of Police Tim Duncan said the officer activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, later identified as 48-year-old Todd Wilkerson, reportedly signaled as if he was going to pull to the right and then accelerated at a high rate of speed, over 100 mph.

Duncan said Wilkerson headed west on Highway 199 into Ardmore city limits, where Carter County dispatch contacted the Ardmore Police Department for assistance.

“The vehicle attempted to turn north at the red light at Veterans Boulevard and Sam Noble Parkway, but due to his speed he was unsuccessful so they continued west on Sam Noble Parkway,” Duncan said.

Wilkerson allegedly weaved through the neighborhoods on D Street Northeast and 11th Avenue Northeast before winding up on Sam Noble Parkway again. Duncan said Wilkerson continued to travel at a high rate of speed “without any regard for stop signs, yield signs or red lights”.

Officers continued to pursue Wilkerson north of Ardmore, up to State Highway 53, where Wilkerson reportedly jumped a ditch to go northbound onto Interstate 35.

“Once the vehicle got onto Interstate 35 the speeds varied from 70 mph to 130 mph,” Duncan said, adding that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was contacted for assistance as the pursuit continued into Murray County.

At around mile marker 55 in the Davis area, Duncan said OHP troopers successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention, causing the suspect vehicle to turn sideways abruptly and spin south on I-35.

The Dickson officer then pulled in front of the vehicle, causing Wilkerson to wreck into the front of his patrol car. “At this point the driver was pulled out of the vehicle, the driver was arrested, brought back and booked into Carter County jail with pending charges,” Duncan said.

Officers reportedly determined that Wilkerson was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the pursuit.

According to Carter County court documents, Wilkerson is facing a felony charge for endangering others while attempting to elude and multiple misdemeanor charges for DUI, transporting an open container, driving under suspension, failure to maintain security verification and operating a vehicle without a tag.

“I don’t know if he had a motive, I think he just didn’t want to get in trouble,” Duncan said. “I just know that during the course of this pursuit he had no regard whatsoever for anybody else other than himself.”

Wilkerson’s bond is set at $5,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for June 25. The felony charge of endangering others while attempting to elude is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to five years.