Ardmore police are investigating after an 18-year-old female was reportedly held against her will and struck in the head with a firearm early Saturday morning.

At around 6:13 a.m. on May 16, officers from the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Springdale Road, where they reportedly made contact with the victim.

“The victim stated that her boyfriend had taken her from her residence and transported her to his residence against her will,” said APD Capt. Claude Henry.

While at the suspect’s residence, the couple reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Henry said the suspect allegedly used a firearm as a blunt object to strike the victim in the head.

The victim suffered a gash to back of her head that required staples to close, as well as minor abrasions and tissue damage to the under side of her tongue. Henry said the victim was transported to the Mercy Hospital emergency room where she was treated and released.

“This basically just stems from a domestic altercation between two people that had been in a dating relationship,” Henry said.

The suspect has been identified and police are currently searching for his location. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.