The Ardmore Police Department is investigating an incident in which multiple shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle early Sunday morning.

At around 1:12 a.m. on May 17, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of M Street Northeast, where they made contact with an individual who advised that she had been shot at while driving in the 1000 block of Northeast 10th Street.

APD Capt. Claude Henry said a male suspect is believed to have fired approximately two to three shots at the victim’s vehicle while standing in front of a residence in the area. One of the rounds reportedly flattened one of the tires on the victim’s vehicle.

However, none of the shots struck or injured the victim. Henry said the physical damage to the vehicle was minimal.

The victim was reportedly able to name the suspect and police are attempting to locate him at this time. The incident is under further investigation.

“That’s one of the things that we’re trying to complete in our investigation is to understand the motive,” Henry said. “We think that this is due to altercations that lasted throughout the previous 24 hours leading up to this shooting.”

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.