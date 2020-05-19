The Ardmore Police Department has reportedly identified a suspect in a May 17 shooting incident.

Ardmore police began investigating after making contact with an individual at around 1:12 a.m. on May 17 who stated that she had been shot at while driving in the 1000 block of Northeast 10th Street.

Through further investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as a 25-year-old female from Ardmore, according to a press release from the Ardmore Police Investigation Division. The suspect’s identify has not been released at this time and further investigation is being conducted.

The suspect was interviewed and released without arrest and recommendations will be sent to the district attorney’s office once the investigation is complete.

APD Capt. Claude Henry said the suspect is believed to have fired approximately two to three shots at the victim’s vehicle. One of the rounds flattened a tire on the victim’s vehicle, but the victim was not injured.

The rest of the damage to the vehicle was minimal, Henry said. Police believe the incident may have been the result of previous altercations that took place 24 hours before the shooting.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.