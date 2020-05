Landon Elliott, 18, of Shawnee, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, north of Shawnee.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Aydelotte Baptist Church with Rev. Duncan Blackwell officiating, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.