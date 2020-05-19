Several departments presented their budget requests to the Pottawatomie County commissioners for the 2020-2021 fiscal year during a regular meeting Monday, May 18.

In addition to the budget presentations, the commissioners also approved the purchase of 10 body cameras from WatchGuard for deputies in the Pott. County Sheriff's Office for $9,936.

In the meeting, the commissioners also approved Bethel Public Schools' (BPS) request to purchase a new route bus with 77 seats from Summit Bus and Tecumseh Public Schools' (TPS) request to purchase 358 Chromebooks from Lenovo.

In the meeting, TPS Assistant Superintendent Robert Kinsey said the purchase of the Chromebooks are part of the district's plan to provide technology to all its students.

Kinsey also said the district is using local funds to purchase the other 142 Chromebooks.