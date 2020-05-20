TIP OF THE WEEK

For many Americans, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the outdoor grilling season.

Here are a few tips from TheKitchn.com to get you ready to fire up your outdoor grill.

1. Let you hand be the heat guide: While some grills have built-in thermometers so you can see the heat level, others do not. For those that don’t, you can use your hand to determine how hot your grill is.

- High heat: Hold your hand (palm down) about four to six inches above the grill. If you can hold it one to three seconds before you need to pull your hand away, you’re at high heat.

- Medium heat: If you can hold your hand four to six seconds above the grill, you’re at medium heat.

- Low heat: If you can hold your hand seven to 10 seconds, you’re at low heat.

2. Use both direct and indirect heat: A preheated grill should have at least two options: direct and indirect heat.

- Direct heat: Direct heat means your are grilling directly above an open flame. Direct heat is good for searing or getting grill lines.

- Indirect heat: This separate part of the grill is still hot, but there are no flames directly below the grill. You can start cooking over direct heat and then move it to indirect heat to finish.

3. Keep the lid on or off: Each time you open or close the lid, the temperatures of the grill fluctuate. Thin cuts of meat can be cooked with the lid off, while thick cuts of meat benefit from the lid holding the heat.

4. Sauce at the end: The more sauce added for a lengthy amount of time, the more likely meat will start to char or burn on the outside. Brush or drizzle on about 1/3 or 1/2 of the sauce near the end of the cook time and save the rest for serving.

5. Let it rest: Resist the urge to slice into meat immediately. Resting allows the juices to evenly distribute and settle.

- More Content Now

EASY RECIPE

All-season Peach Cobbler

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

Pie dough

2 cans of peaches in syrup (13 ounces each)

1 whole stick of unsalted butter

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon corn starch

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon salt

Steps

Pre heat over to 375 degrees.

In a heavy bottom pot combine canned peaches with their syrup and one stick of butter. Cook over medium heat until peaches begin to gently boil, about 7 minutes.

Add in both sugars, as well as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice vanilla extract and corn starch. Continue cooking until mixture thickens. About 10 minutes.

Separately, prepare pie dough and roll out two separate sheets. Place one sheet on the bottom of a deep baking dish generously coated in non-stick spray.

Remove peaches and juices from heat and pour into baking dish. Top with remaining layer of pie dough.

Bake for 45 minutes until crust is golden brown.

- SouthernKitchen.com

DRINK

Drinking increases risk of stroke

According to researchers from the University of Oxford, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, even one drink a day can increase the risk of a stroke. In a recent study, researchers found that drinking one to tow alcoholic drinks every day increases the risk of stroke by 10-15%, while drinking four drinks every day has an increased risk of 35%.

- More Content Now

FUN FACT

Bananas

Humans share 60% of our DNA with bananas.

- More Content Now