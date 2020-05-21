The Ardmore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a May 16 kidnapping and domestic assault case.

Upon completing an investigation into the incident, police identified 19-year-old Geovante Tykearon Lee of Ardmore as the suspect, according to a press release from APD Public Information Officer Capt. Claude Henry.

Lee is believed to have taken the victim from her residence against her will sometime around 6 a.m. on May 16. He then allegedly transported the 18-year-old female to his residence where they became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Henry said Lee allegedly used a firearm as a blunt object to strike the victim in the head. The victim suffered a gash to the back of her head that required staples to close, as well as minor abrasions and tissue damage to the under side of her tongue.

The victim was reportedly transported to the Ardmore Mercy Hospital emergency room where she was treated and released.

After submitting the case to the District Attorney’s Office, a warrant for Lee’s arrest has been issued.

According to Carter County court documents, Lee is facing felony charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

However, Lee has not been located at this time. Anyone with information on Lee’s location should contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.