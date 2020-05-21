Two individuals were arrested for first degree robbery and a third individual may face charges for soliciting prostitution following an incident at a local hotel early Thursday morning.

At around 3:17 a.m. on May 21, officers from the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn, located in the 2400 block of Veterans Boulevard Northwest, according to a press release from APD Public Information Officer, Capt. Claude Henry.

Upon arrival, the victim advised officers that he had been assaulted and property had been stolen from him. The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries to his face and lacerations behind his left ear. However, his injuries did not require medical attention.

The property stolen included $80 in cash and the victim’s cell phone. The victim told police the suspects, later identified as 20-year-old Jaycea Ashley and 26-year-old Matthew Patrick of Ardmore, were still inside the hotel room they had been occupying prior to the robbery.

However, when officers attempted to make contact with the suspects, they allegedly refused to open the door. According to the press release, a search warrant for the hotel room was obtained and police were able to take Ashley and Patrick into custody.

The victim’s property was reportedly recovered inside of the hotel room during the execution of the search warrant. Ashley and Patrick were later interviewed and arrested for first degree robbery.

After further investigation, police discovered that the victim had allegedly solicited the female suspect for sex. The robbery reportedly occurred after the alleged victim arrived at the hotel that day.

The alleged victim was identified as 26-year-old James Aycox of Lone Grove. Aycox may face charges for one count of soliciting prostitution. All charges have been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration.