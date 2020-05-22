A Healdton Police Department reserve officer has been terminated from his position following accusations regarding the officer’s involvement in soliciting prostitution at an Ardmore hotel.

Healdton Chief of Police Marshall Cowan said 26-year-old James Aycox was released from the department as soon as the situation was brought to his attention on Thursday, May 21.

Aycox is accused of having solicited prostitution at the Red Roof Inn early Thursday morning. Officers from the Ardmore Police Department responded to the hotel at around 3:17 a.m. after Aycox was reportedly assaulted and robbed by two individuals.

The suspects, 20-year-old Jaycea Ashley and 26-year-old Matthew Patrick of Ardmore, were later arrested and are now facing charges for first degree robbery. Upon further investigation into the incident, Ardmore police discovered that Aycox had allegedly solicited the female suspect for sex.

The robbery reportedly occurred after Aycox arrived at the hotel that morning. Charges for one count of soliciting prostitution were submitted to the district attorney’s office. District Attorney Craig Ladd said charges are still under review at this time.

Cowan said Aycox had been a reserve officer with the Healdton Police Department for a little over a year prior to his termination and, to his knowledge, Aycox had never shown signs of troubling behavior before.

Aycox’s termination was a result of “conduct unbecoming of a police officer,” Cowan said, adding that the Healdton Police Department does not condone his actions and that this is not the example the department wants to set for the community.

“That’s not the kind of image that I want to show to the public,” Cowan said. “It’s a shame that the law enforcement community has to see something like that from within itself but unfortunately we’re human and it happens.”