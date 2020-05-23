Despite a downturn in local sending due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) continues to add to its quarterly donations to area schools and the Family Justice Center (FJC).

County school districts — and the Family Justice Center — are continuing to gather additional funds to support education, thanks to an area tribe, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN).

When voters backed a .49-cent Pottawatomie County sales tax increase for schools in 2015, CPN voluntarily stepped up to make contributions, as well. Making payments on a quarterly basis, CPN has increased county school funding by an average of $50,457 per quarter — giving thousands of dollars in added revenue for districts.

In May, the second contribution of 2020 to the 14 school districts in Pottawatomie County and the Family Justice Center (FJC) was put on the books.

This is one of typically four handouts each year CPN has doled out since the county's education tax began.

Reported May 2020 contributions were:

• McLoud — $7,527.45

• Dale — $3,533.87

• Bethel — $5,401.31

• Macomb — $1,217.92

• Earlsboro — $1,178.41

• North Rock Creek — $3,313.52

• Grove — $2,232.78

• Pleasant Grove — $1,009.52

• South Rock Creek — $1,810.26

• Tecumseh — $9,171.61

• Shawnee — $16,284.85

• Asher — $1,269.29

• Wanette — $654.98

• Maud — $1,202.07

• Family Justice Center — $563.72

According to county records to date, since November 2016 CPN has given $764,498.29 to help fund county school districts and the FJC.

In 2020 ($110,020.97) so far:

• February — $53,649.41

• May — $56,371.56

In 2019 ($260,252.13):

• January — $51,243.76

• February — $52,475.64

• May — $49,505.95

• September — $53,573.39

• November — $53,453.39

In 2018 ($148,016.98):

• March — $49,940.88

• June — $46,785.84

• August — $51,290.26

In 2017 ($196,054.86):

• February — $50,610.12

• May — $46,185.49

• September — $50,518.60

• November — $48,740.65

In 2016 ($50,153.35):

• November — $50,153.35

FJC

From part of those contributions by CPN, the Family Justice Center has received $7,644.98 so far:

In 2020 ($1,100.21) so far:

• February — $536.49

• May — $563.72

In 2019 ($2,602.52):

• January — $512.44

• February — $524.76

• May — $495.06

• September — $535.73

• November — $534.53

In 2018 ($1,480.17):

• March — $499.41

• June — $467.86

• August — $512.90

In 2017 ($1,960.55):

• February — $506.10

• May — $461.85

• September — $505.19

• November — $487.41

In 2016 ($501.53):

• November — $501.53

School districts

The grand total so far for all schools — minus the Family Justice Center — from November 2016 to May 2020, is $756,853.31.

Grand totals, to date, for each school district are:

• McLoud — $103,363.04

• Dale — $47,232.70

• Bethel — $75,852.78

• Macomb — $16,227.17

• Earlsboro — $15,776.89

• North Rock Creek — $38,451.12

• Grove — $29,166.56

• Pleasant Grove — $14,802.09

• South Rock Creek — $23,696.76

• Tecumseh — $125,687.66

• Shawnee — $223,202.11

• Asher — $16,565.85

• Wanette — $9,111.56

• Maud — $17,717.02

Past contributions by CPN — broken down by school — are:

In 2019:

• McLoud — $34,618.05

• Dale — $16,462.46

• Bethel — $25,094.68

• Macomb — $5,512.56

• Earlsboro — $5,498.20

• North Rock Creek — $13,611.07

• Grove — $10,357.34

• Pleasant Grove — $4,636.18

• South Rock Creek — $8,202.64

• Tecumseh — $42,455.42

• Shawnee — $76,301.81

• Asher — $5,878.12

• Wanette — $3,000.21

• Maud — $6,020.87

In 2018:

• McLoud — $19,977.54

• Dale — $9,152.51

• Bethel — $14,880.07

• Macomb — $3,064.81

• Earlsboro — $3,093.27

• North Rock Creek — $6,978.55

• Grove — $5,615.23

• Pleasant Grove — $2,940.90

• South Rock Creek — $4,502.64

• Tecumseh — $24,325.77

• Shawnee — $43,565.11

• Asher — $3,235.09

• Wanette — $1,714.03

• Maud — $3,491.29

In 2017:

• McLoud — $27,059.78

• Dale — $11,758.62

• Bethel — $20,160.78

• Macomb — $4,171.40

• Earlsboro — $3,919.17

• North Rock Creek — $9,091.51

• Grove — $7,069.83

• Pleasant Grove — $4,172.47

• South Rock Creek — $5,931.11

• Tecumseh — $32,594.68

• Shawnee — $57,068.76

• Asher — $4,003.71

• Wanette — $2,448.84

• Maud — $4,643.65

In 2016:

• McLoud — $7,016.27

• Dale — $2,962.02

• Bethel — $5,175.46

• Macomb — $1,101.37

• Earlsboro — $966.34

• North Rock Creek — $2,302.96

• Grove — $1,766.42

• Pleasant Grove — $1,082.25

• South Rock Creek — $1,527.27

• Tecumseh — $8,411.46

• Shawnee — $14,483.11

• Asher — $971.65

• Wanette — $670.12

• Maud — $1,215.12