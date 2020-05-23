William and Hallie Sims of Houston, Texas, announce the birth of a son, Frank Patterson Sims II (who will be called Patterson).

He was born April 23, 2020, at Texas Women’s Hospital in Houston. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.

He is the grandson of Frank and Mary Sims of Shawnee and Marilyn Henley and the late Jack Henley of Edmond.

He is the brother of Scarlett Blythe, age 5.