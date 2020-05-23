Gene Ray Roberts passed from this life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Shawnee at age 90.

Gene was born on April 25, 1930, in Granite, Oklahoma, to Ellis Ray Roberts and Myrtle May (Cooper) Roberts. He lived in Granite until he was five years old then he and his family moved to Oklahoma City where he attended elementary school and went on to graduate from North West Classen High School. After high school Gene joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Upon his return Gene married Wilma LaDean Litton the love of his life on Dec. 24, 1952, in Granite and to this union was born two sons.

Gene had many heart felt passions, he loved to golf, to meet people, dance, he especially enjoyed playing the guitar and singing country and western music. Gene loved football and was an avid OU fan.

Gene is survived by his two sons; Ricky Gene Roberts of Shawnee, Rodney Ray Roberts and wife Tammie of Shawnee; his two grandchildren; Monty and Destiny and three great-grandchildren; Nolan, Jonesy, Kamden and a host of other relatives and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Wilma LaDean Roberts.

Graveside services for Gene are scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at Rock Cemetery in Granite. The family will receive friends also Tuesday, May 26, from 10 a.m. until noon at People’s Cooperative Funeral Home located at 1400 W. Main Street, Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.

