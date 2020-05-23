The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will be re-opening June 2 and 3 for members only, then June 4 for the general public. The MGMoA will be free for the month of June thanks to the generosity of Walmart. Temporarily, the museum will be only open Tuesday – Saturday, 10-5.

“There will be several new aspects people will notice when they come back to the museum,” said Dane Pollei, Director & Chief Curator of the Museum. “We have an enhanced and more frequent cleaning schedule, several hand sanitizer stations available, and will be limiting people in the galleries, all in an effort to make the museum as safe as possible. We are excited to be welcoming our community back to the museum,” he added.

The Museum will at first be limiting admission to 10 visitors in the gallery at a time. It is recommended to make online reservations at www.mgmoa.org/visit. In addition to limiting visitors and having hand sanitizer stations, wearing masks are also recommended while visiting the museum. A limited Gift Shop will be available during the museum’s open hours.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Visit www.mgmoa.org or call the museum at (405) 878-5300 for more information.

The MGMoA is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.