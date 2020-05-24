Bartlesville seniors Stone Yang and Claire Chipinda planned to dress up in their caps and gowns and sit in front of the television with their families as they waited for their picture and name to appear on the screen that they had graduated. The virtual graduation was held Friday.

They listened to prerecorded speeches and graduation music on their planned graduation night but it was anything but typical.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on many aspects of life and especially on high school students who missed prom, end-of-year activities and a typical graduation.

Bartlesville and other surrounding high schools across the United States are making history in 2020 with virtual graduations. Bartlesville will graduate 360 students July 24 in person which the students say will be a mini reunion.

Yang, student body president, and Chipinda, senior class president, have been taking things in stride saying the support from the Bartlesville community and staff helped them weather the storm.

Yang said it hasn’t been as difficult as he thought it would be with all the support the 2020 class has received.

“It brought us together as seniors,” Chipinda said. “It will make graduation even more special in July because we have all gone through this together.

“We got to do it a little bit different. No one has ever done it like this before. It will make it memorable.”

Yang said he likes to think of it as having two graduations.

“A lot of people have worked really hard to get to this point,” he said.

LaDonna Chancellor, BHS principal for eight years, said graduation is a highlight of the year.

“We created the virtual commencement ceremony so our seniors and their families could celebrate their accomplishment in a small way on the night they would have originally been walking across the stage,” she said.

“The resilience of this year’s seniors to remain positive and supportive of each other has been something special. The Bartlesville community has also surrounded these students with love and support through encouraging words and other acts of kindness.

“We are all looking forward to recognizing the class of 2020 during the rescheduled traditional commencement ceremony on July 24.

“It is certain to be a special reunion for the graduates and the BHS staff.”