The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 6,090 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state as of Monday, an increase of 130 since Saturday’s update. Carter County has recorded 23 confirmed cases of the disease, with 18 cases in Ardmore, three in Wilson and two in Lone Grove.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health did not issue a Situation Update on Monday. While most data—including new confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths—was recorded, data regarding specimen test numbers and current hospitalizations is expected to be released on Tuesday.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/