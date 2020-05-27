



According to a press release issued by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the body of 19-year-old Julian “JJ” Olley was recovered by OSBI agents just after noon Wednesday. Olley was found south of Roosevelt Bridge near the bank of Lake Texoma. The OSBI was requested by Oklahoma State Park Rangers to assist with finding the Lewisville, Texas resident. Olley was last seen early Monday morning at the Catfish Bay entrance to Lake Texoma off Highway 70.

According to the release, the Oklahoma Office of the State Medical Examiner will determine Olley’s cause of death.

In addition to the OSBI and Oklahoma State Park Rangers, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and local fire and emergency management departments have been involved in searching for Olley.