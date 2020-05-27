Interest in Bartlesville Public Schools’ agriculture program was so strong in its inaugural year that an additional staff member has been added.

Students also will have a new building in which to learn this fall. It will include classrooms, a conference room and an agriculture mechanics lab.

“Bartlesville was one of the last 6A schools not to have an ag program. Barnsdall just added one also,” said Marty Jones, who initiated the BPS program in 2019-20 and served as agriculture teacher and FFA adviser.

The district began exploring the creation of an agriculture program a few years ago as a way to bring in community partners to work on new offerings. Administrators formed a committee to research state and area agriculture education programs and seek community partners to assist with implementation. They toured several area programs, and in early 2019 Jones was targeted as the first instructor for the new program.

Jones is a third-generation ag student. He grew up in Ramona but went to Owasso Public Schools because of the district’s ag program. He received his bachelor of science in agricultural education from Oklahoma State University and also has taught agriculture at Elgin High School and Guthrie High School.

He says he believes agriculture could be a way for students to connect with other students in addition to gaining leadership skills.

The district now has hired Cameron Dale to join Jones in the program. She will instruct eighth-grade agriculture orientation classes at Central and Madison middle schools, Agriscience 1 at the high school, and the Bartlesville Bruin FFA program.

Dale, an Oklahoma native, has taught agriculture at Newcastle and Elgin high schools. She received her bachelor of science degree from OSU in 2011 with summa cum laude distinction. She earned her master of science in agricultural education from OSU in 2013 and was named the Outstanding Graduate Student in the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications, and Leadership. Dale was named the Oklahoma Association of Career & Technology Education’s New Teacher of the Year in 2017.