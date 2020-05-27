Week of May 27-June 2

If you have not seen the Senior Graduation video posted on the high school Facebook page, it is a must see. Thank you to Steve Overacker for your amazing video you produced with your drone, and pictures you took of all of the seniors receiving their diplomas. The video and pictures are something these Class of 2020 seniors will cherish forever. A special thank you also goes out to Jason Byers for setting up and running the sound system for graduation. Thank you to these two individuals for making this night special for our seniors. We truly appreciate you both!

Barnsdall will be hosting the “Betty Fowler Memorial Blood Drive” in honor of Betty Fowler on Tuesday, June 30. Betty coordinated the Barnsdall community blood drives for over 49 years. It was noted, the community blood drives would receive over 80 blood donations for each drive she coordinated in the 1980s and1990s. Many of our community members received numerous pins for the gallons of blood they had donated throughout the years.

The large amount of blood donations was due to Betty’s dedication to making each drive a success. Everyone also enjoyed her pimento cheese sandwiches, which she specially made for the drives. In her honor, Claud Rosendale is coordinating this drive with the help of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce members. They would like to get as many blood donations they can in honor of Betty. You are encouraged to donate, and to volunteer to help make this drive a success. Please email Claud and he will assign you to an area of need. The blood drive will be held at the Assembly of God Church. The hours of operations have not been confirmed yet, but will be noted in next week’s column.

Barnsdall Public Schools will have a school board meeting Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. All board meetings are held at the Elementary School Teacher Workroom, unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website under the Board of Education tab prior to the meeting.

The Osage Nation is hosting a Culture & Drugs Don’t Mix virtual prevention program to educate students about healthier alternatives to drug use. This program is open to all native students in grades 6-9. All participants who register and attend the webinar will receive a $25 Amazon electronic gift card. The webinar will be held Tuesday, June 2 at 3 p.m. Please email osage.pfs@gmail.com to register for the event.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All city council meetings are held at City Hall, unless otherwise noted.

Osage Nation Real Estate Services is looking for high school students who are interested in a paid summer internship. Students who have completed their sophomore, junior or senior year are eligible to apply. Please contact Katie Yates at 918-287-5436 or email her at jyates@osagenation-nsn.gov for more information.

The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship application is due June 30 for any 8th, 9th or 10th grade student whose family income is $55,000 or less. This scholarship pays for the tuition at any Oklahoma college. You must meet the academic requirements throughout high school to stay eligible for the scholarship. Visit www.okpromise.org for application information.