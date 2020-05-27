While the original forecasts for the week showed high chances of rain every day, the system has already started moving out of the area. While a relatively low chance of rain remains today, the rest of the week is shaping up for no rainfall with cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.

Jennifer Thompson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, explained why the chance of rain fell so dramatically.

“Right now there is an upper level low pressure that’s closed off in the jet stream,” Thompson said. “Typically in these scenarios it’s kind of hard to predict how fast that system will progress east. Usually they tend to linger around and produce a lot of rain for several days. Well, now it’s actually progressing east faster than we expected and the rainfall is moving along with it.”

She said the highest chance of rain would be for today with around a 35% chance in the morning which will increase to around a 50% chance by late afternoon and early evening. She added all chances of rain will be pretty much gone by Thursday evening.

Thompson said temperatures will be below average for the next several days with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s through early next week. Nighttime lows will also be cooler than average with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

“You’ll see a slow, steady increase with daytime highs,” Thompson said. “Right now we’re sitting below average. By Saturday or Sunday we’ll rise in the low to mid 80s but by next Tuesday, it will be just above average with temperatures approaching 90.

She said wind speeds with remain light and variable for the next several days with skies remaining mostly cloudy.