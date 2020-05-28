Sports are an integral part of growing up for a lot of folks. They help us learn how to work with others, how to take instruction, what the limits are to our bodies and often times how to keep our heads up when the situation is unfair.

But when organized sports end at high school or college graduation, we are left with a gaping hole that was filled with practices, games and team bonding sessions. What could fill a hole that big?

The expectation, in my experience, has been that we are to join the workforce and be fulfilled by ladder climbing in whatever field we have chosen. That is a form of competition, but generally we need more. We need the physical component of the game, not just the mental competent.

There are church leagues and YMCA leagues for some sports, football is relegated to Thanksgiving only and is just flag or touch, or even worse, only fantasy league. We play pick up games and talk about professional or college games until our spouses are bored to death. We try different sports like frisbee golf and cross fit, all in a search for what fits our current lifestyle.

So why is it a harsh cut off for those of us who are trained from childhood to play a competitive game?

To be honest, I don’t know. There are a lot of things I learned by playing sports that have helped me in life. But I miss the game. I miss lacing up my shoes and being called by a number or my last name. I miss the cheering fans and the blowing of whistles.

Unfortunately, there is no one size fits all cure to having to hang up the jersey. There is no comforting plan to ease us out of what we trained for so many years to do. It’s a playing of ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ and then no sports.

It's a depression realization.

But I can tell you that life without sports gets better. Maybe the answer is in jogging outside or on a treadmill while watching Disney+ or Netflix. It may lie in hiking with friends, or a weekly pickup game in between gym visits or maybe a new dance class that pushes you outside your comfort zone. Whatever the case, life without organized sports is survivable. Our current situation, with what my little group of friends calls “the ‘rona”, has proven that life goes on with or without sports.

So no matter how much you miss the game, there is a way to help fill in the hole left by the sudden end to our participation in the games that we love. The key is to find the physical and the mental components to fulfill the competition that we are used to.

Chloe Goff is a former college basketball player and a former Branson performer who enjoys a plethora of activities, most of which make her sound like a walking oxymoron.