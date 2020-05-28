A police pursuit from Ardmore to Madill late Wednesday landed one man in jail after he allegedly lied to police about having his vehicle stolen. Ardmore police say 34-year-old Jesse Rogers faces multiple charges after trying to flee from a traffic stop that involved at least three jurisdictions across two counties.

"As far as I know, there were not any injuries reported throughout the pursuit," said Capt. Claude Henry with the Ardmore Police Department. "A couple of flat tires, but other than that we’re alright."

Even though the suspect fled from the vehicle after it was eventually disabled in Madill, Rogers later reportedly called police and said he was robbed and his vehicle stolen before the pursuit. After further investigation, police were able to notice inconsistencies with his story about an assault. Henry said an officer was also able to identify Rogers as the suspect of the pursuit.

An officer was engaged in a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West Broadway when a 2004 Infiniti SUV allegedly sped past, according to Henry. Shortly before midnight Thursday, that officer pursued the vehicle into the downtown area before turning onto South Washington Street and then through several turns in southeast Ardmore.

Once back on A Street near Washington Street, the vehicle led authorities onto State Highway 199. Near Dickson, the suspect allegedly crossed the center line and tried to run an officer with the Dickson Police Department off the road. Speeds continued to increase during the pursuit and reached 120 mph, according to Henry.

Dickson Police Chief Tim Duncan on Friday confirmed that no injuries were sustained by his officer involved and no equipment was damaged during the incident.

The suspect reportedly continued through Dickson and into Madill, where an officer with the Madill Police Department deployed spike strips. "Shortly after, the suspected vehicle was disabled due to flat tires and the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot and was not captured," read a Thursday statement from the Ardmore Police Department.

Henry said an Ardmore officer stayed engaged throughout the pursuit and that communication with surrounding departments is important for multi-jurisdiction pursuits.

"I think that they did a really good job in keeping their eyes on the vehicle whenever they’re having to stop at stop signs and red lights, and the suspect is blatantly running through them with no due regard for the public," he said.

Several hours after the pursuit, Rogers called 911 to report he had been robbed at a gas station and suspects had stolen his vehicle used in the pursuit, according to Thursday’s statement. Henry said details about the robbery changed as the investigation continued and did not match evidence.

Rogers was booked into the Carter County Jail Thursday afternoon on multiple charges, including felony assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, according to jail records.

This story was updated May 29 to include comment from Dickson police.