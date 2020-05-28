Police are investigating some auto-related crimes after multiple reports of items missing from vehicles Tuesday morning. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said burglaries may be connected after some items were later recovered at the same location.

At about 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Fifth Street Southwest in reference to an auto burglary, according to police reports. Someone had reportedly taken several cards from the vehicle in the driveway to purchase items online.

Later that morning, a found wallet led officers to discover another auto burglary in the 2400 block of Portico Avenue Southwest, where the owner of a truck reported someone had taken his wallet and a 9 mm pistol.

Both vehicles were reportedly unlocked at the time and Henry said items from both burglaries were later found at the same location. “We’re thinking that they’re all connected because there was some property found from two of the auto burglaries on the 800 block of South Commerce,” he said.

Police were also dispatched to the 700 block of Q Street Southwest on Wednesday morning, where the owner of a 2013 Chrysler 200 reported the vehicle was taken from the driveway. Reports indicate a set of keys were left with the vehicle, and Henry said Wednesday that the vehicle was later recovered.

The vehicle owner knew the suspect and declined to press charges, according to Henry.

Henry said it can be difficult to recover some items from burglaries, especially if there are no identifying marks. “If there is something that is pretty distinct about the item that is stolen, it kind of helps us and it helps patrol officers to identify stolen property out on the street,” he said.

“If anybody has any information or if anybody has any cameras in the area and they know of any suspicious activity, give us a call,” he said.

The Ardmore Police Department can be reached at (580) 223-1212.