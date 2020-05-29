Betty Bowersock

Betty J. Bowersock, 86, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donna Pope

Donna Pope died May 21. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., May 29 — 31, at Stumpff Funeral Home. Virtual services provided by Stumpff Funeral Home will be June 1 at 10 a.m. Virtual graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa.

Charles Townsley

Charles Samuel Townsley, 84, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.