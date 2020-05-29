Dickson Public Schools has announced a phased approach to reintroduce summer activities. The Wednesday announcement included a form for guardians to sign approving a student’s participation and acknowledges risks associated with sports, including injury and now COVID-19. A separate summer football schedule was also released Thursday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association last week rejected a plan to restrict summer activities until after June 1. According to The Oklahoman, the rejection allows districts to proceed immediately with summer activities and without restrictions.

Regardless of the plan’s rejection, Dickson schools have introduced guidelines that are expected to last at least through July. The guiding document, released on the school system’s social media platforms, also said the guidelines may be adjusted as needed.

“Dickson Public Schools in conjunction with state agencies and the CDC has determined it is safe as of June 1, 2020 to return to activities with restrictions,” read the Wednesday statement announcing the phased reintroduction.

Activities and restrictions are divided into two phases. The first phase defines indoor and outdoor facilities and rigorous health and sanitation guidelines. All participants will be screened for temperature and all participants must regularly sanitize hands and equipment.

All coaches and supervisory adults will also be required to wear face masks during phase one. Specific rules have been set for the Jerry Winchester Fitness Facility and the indoor batting facility, including sanitation requirements and occupancy limits.

According to Thursday’s released summer football schedule, equipment checkout begins June 1 and only five athletes will be served at one time. Strength and conditioning will also begin next week and continue through most of July.

By the second phase of activity reintroduction, scheduled to begin June 29 and last through July, tryouts and intrasquad scrimmages will be permitted and some requirements, like face masks for adults, appear to be lifted. Shared personal equipment and travel will be prohibited throughout the phased reentry.

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 will also be prohibited until seven days after symptoms throughout the reintroduction.

“To ensure the safety of all, the following guidelines will be in place at our on-campus facilities. All coaches, student-athletes and parents are expected to comply 100% with each item outlined in this Phase-In to Secondary School Activities document. The situation surrounding COVID-19 is fluid and adjustments may need to be made,” read the announcement.

The full document and summer football schedule can be found on the school district’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DicksonSchools/.