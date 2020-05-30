Lee and Vicki Hayward celebrated 50 years of marriage recently.

Lee and Vicky met in the parking lot of the Shawnee Bowling Alley. Lee was in a car with a friend, who knew Vicky’s sister, who was driving with Vicky. When Lee and his friend pulled around to greet Vicky’s sister, he said his eyes locked with Vicky’s in the passenger seat and “it was love at first sight.” though Vicky said she was not interested, persistence paid off and their courtship started, and they were engaged by Christmas Eve.

The couple was married June 6, 1970, at Liberty Baptist Church, where they are still active members.

Their children are Kristi and David Carlson of Norman and Kelli and Conor Walsh of Oklahoma City.

They have four grandchildren: Dylan and Lauren Carlson of Norman and Nellie and Ruby Walsh of Oklahoma City.

Lee retired from 44 years at Tinker AFB in January of 2006. Vicki retired from 44 years at Sonic Computer Service in April of 2019. They both are enjoying retirement, spending time with each other and their family.

Their family surprised them in the fall with a trip to their favorite beach, Orange Beach, Alabama, for the last week of May 2020. Unfortunately, because of the current situation in the nation, the trip has been postponed to another time. Instead, they plan to celebrate with a small family dinner June 6 at the Ranch Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.