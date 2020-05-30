A burglary was reported in the area of Stephens Road and Clearpond, where two ATVs were stolen from a residence, Shawnee Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said.

A burglary was reported in the area of Stephens Road and Clearpond, where two ATVs were stolen from a residence, Shawnee Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said.

The stolen ATVs were described as a blue 2002 Polaris 325 Trail Boss and a green 2016 Honda TRX 420.

“The burglary possibly happened late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning,” she said.

The SPD is asking residents in the area who have security cameras of any type to check their videos during that time frame and contact the SPD if anything suspicious is found.

To offer information, call SPD Detective Austin Bizzell at (405) 878-1634.