The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

May 26

• Jesse Michael Jackson, 34, driving while impaired, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, transporting an open alcoholic beverage and current vehicle tag required.

• Jacob Timothy Morris, 22, intoxication.

• David Edward Sayre III, 27, aggravated assault with shooting with intent to kill, kidnapping and robbery-street strong/arm.

May 27

• Charles Robert Bell, 48, criminal arrest warrant.

• Chasity Louise Kapchinsky, 37, intoxication.