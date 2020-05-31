Sunday

May 31, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


May 26


• Jesse Michael Jackson, 34, driving while impaired, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, transporting an open alcoholic beverage and current vehicle tag required.


• Jacob Timothy Morris, 22, intoxication.


• David Edward Sayre III, 27, aggravated assault with shooting with intent to kill, kidnapping and robbery-street strong/arm.


May 27


• Charles Robert Bell, 48, criminal arrest warrant.


• Chasity Louise Kapchinsky, 37, intoxication.