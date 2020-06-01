GROVE - Residents and tourists alike have noticed a change in the air around downtown Grove.

Hanging on light pole throughout town are banners with the faces and names of Grove High School’s Class of 2020. The banners are the result of a joint effort between the City of Grove and GHS were inspired by a post on Facebook, according to Assistant City Manager Debbie Bottoroff.

“It was a group effort; there was a lot of behind the scenes work done by city staff and Grove High School administration to make this happen. We were not sure we could pull to off, but it was everyone’s goal to keep it a secret and give our seniors a special surprise,” said Bottoroff.

GHS Principal Renae Dozier said that on the school’s side of the project, she banded together with GHS Yearbook Sponsor Mike Huggins and GHS Secretary Jan Guerrero to collect the pictures for the students. Dozier said that most of the pictures were taken by Kathrine Mathis at Photography by Katherine, but there were a few that the team had to scavenge for.

“It was our goal to make sure every graduate was involved in this honor. I am thrilled the City of Grove wanted to honor our graduates in this manner,” said Dozier.

The City and GHS are splitting the cost of creating the double-sided, heavy duty vinyl banners.

“We would not have had the resources to do it all on our own,” said Dozier. “[The partnership with the City] was a very feasible way to honor the GHS Class of 2020. It has been such an odd time for ur students so we hope this honor helps them understand how proud we are of each one of them.”

Bottoroff said that the banners will be on display for at least 30 days and the students will be able to keep their banner.

“This is personal to me, I have a granddaughter and a grandson graduating this spring. The 2020 seniors have missed out on so much due to the [COVID-19] pandemic. It was like their senior year ended mid-term, they did not get to say their ‘good-byes’ or experience the normal closure to prepare them for the next chapter of their lives,” said Bottoroff.

Students and parents alike have enjoyed seeing the banners hung around town and the search for finding their loved one’s banner.

As for the motivation behind the project, that is simple for Bottoroff, who says “We did it for the kids.”

At of time of press, there are two tentative dates for the graduation of the GHS Class of 2020, either the evening of June 19 or the evening of July 10. GHS administration has not announced the final time or date for the ceremony.

For more information on GHS’ Class of 2020, find the Grove Public Schools OK Facebook page.