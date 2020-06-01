The Following Items Were Filed May 22 To May 28, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.
Misdemeanors
Berndt, Ronald Hans, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace
Clary, Kade Ethan, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Day, Dylan Gene, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Forkner, Kaleb Lloyd, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol, Aggravated
McGuire, George O’Connell Dunn, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Pelk, Michael D, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Powell, Christopher Damine, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Protective Orders
Davis, Keri Nicole Vs. Cripps, Randy D
Jackson, Chelsea Vs. Inman, Brett Kenneth
Marriage Licenses
Dennis, Daniel Allan and Falbo, Savannah Rose
Kendrick, Chad Edward and Dunn, Claire Elizabeth
Platt, Gerhardt Star and Eddy, Jennifer Lynn
Potter, Jamall Christopher and Johnson, Myranda Roshell
Morrow II, Jimmy Craig and Shelton, Olivia Shyanne