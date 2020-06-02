Ardmore Police Department K-9 Boss was the first recipient of one of three new kennels being built for the K-9 officers over the weekend.

After calling for donations in March, Heroes with Hope of Southern Oklahoma Executive Director Melissa Woolly said the first kennel was completed over the weekend on Saturday, May 30.

“We’ve seen a huge support from our community. They are the ones that made this possible to be able to provide the kennels for our K-9s to this point,” Woolly said. “That’s why we definitely wanted to share the success of being able to get this first one put up and completed.”

The second kennel is still underway and another $1,000 is needed in order to complete the third for APD K-9 units Lucky and Ragnar.

Each new kennel is replacing the previous, which Woolly said were “just general four-walled kennels” with a chain link fence. The new structures will add more security, cleanliness and protection from the weather for the K-9s.

“They’re much more secure than the previous kennels,” Woolly said. “These actually have locks on the gate. They have the top on them, which is a solid top for sun protection, rain — any type of weather. The new kennels also have cement floors in them for the cleanliness.”

The K-9s will also have much more room to move around in the new kennels. Each kennel costs around $2,000 for the organization to build. Woolly said Heroes with Hope is still seeking donations for the other kennels.

Donations can be made by contacting (580) 319-8571 or heroeswithhope@outlook.com, or by visiting the Heroes with Hope Facebook page. Woolly said individuals can also reach out to officers with the Ardmore Police Department to make a donation.

Any influx of donations will be added to the Heroes with Hope K-9 account, which the organization uses to help take care of the dog’s grooming and other needs such as providing vests.

“We do have an account that is specifically for our K-9s, so if we have money above and beyond the kennels then we can just leave that money in there and if the need arises then we have the funds available,” Woolly said.

Community members can also help out by attending the Heroes with Hope 3rd Annual Ken Grace Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 5. Woolly said the Xtreme Dog Crate company will be donating an indoor kennel for the auction, and funds raised will go towards the next kennel being built for the APD K-9s.

“If someone would like to donate to the kennels or to the K-9 account please give us a call,” Woolly said.