If you are looking for job opportunities in a COVID-19 world, think as a consumer thinks.

What’s in those boxes piling up on your front porch because so many people are working from home during the outbreak? What are the hot products? From which companies were they ordered? And how did those boxes get there?

Amid the coronavirus crisis, there has been a strong demand for grocery store, e-commerce, warehouse and transportation jobs, and the demand is only growing.

“There are opportunities out there,” said Gary Henning, senior district president for Robert Half staffing firm. “Maybe not so much in the hospitality and airline industries, but anything online is taking off.”

As just one example, Henning points to the success of Instacart, an internet-based grocery delivery service.

“Many people aren’t comfortable going to the grocery store, so they’re ordering online,” he said.

This is speeding up forecasted growth for this kind of service by potentially years.

With the steep rise in telecommuting workers, the demand among small companies for web security services also is heating up, Henning said, as well as the need for contracted help desk information technology (IT) services for employees working from home.

Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans have been laid off or had their work reduced by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. But many companies are still seeking workers.

Cindy Fairchild, executive vice president with Express Employment Professionals staffing firm, said workers should capitalize on this pandemic to make career transitions.

“Did you really love your job, or were you doing it ‘just because?’” Fairchild said. “Think about what your favorite thing to do is, because we will bounce back as a nation and a state; we always do.”

Fairchild said communications, flexibility and other soft skills are especially important in today’s tight job market.

“The goal is to stand out in a crowd, and show that your public speaking, medical knowledge and other skills are transferable,” she said, whether you want to transition to sales or customer service from teaching or caregiving jobs or something else altogether.

“Be willing to work contract, or 90-day evaluation, jobs,” Fairchild said. “You can get in there and show what you’re made of. And the next thing you know, they’ll make a place for you.”

Fairchild said Express serves many companies who are pivoting during this time, including one oil and gas firm who’s now manufacturing sanitizers and face masks and adding 70 jobs. Another company recently signed a contract to add a temperature taker at its sites region wide.

“I predict this will be popping up more and more,” Fairchild said.