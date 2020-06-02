The Clubhouse received a special delivery last week in the form of 21 new go-karts. Fourteen are designed for single riders. Seven are for double riders, allowing parents with younger children the option of going for a ride.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said the go-karts all contain a 9-horsepower Honda motor and can reach speeds of up to 16 to 22 mph. They all come equipped with seatbelts and a safety harness.

Drivers in the single-rider karts will need to be at least 48 inches tall. Drivers in the two-person karts must be at least 60 inches tall and possess a valid driver license. Passengers must be at least 36 inches tall.

Ervin said staff is still working on how much it will cost to go for a ride. However, she pointed out because the facility is part of Ardmore Parks and Recreation they can more easily balance profits and losses to make pricing affordable.

“We’re still working on prices, but we want to make sure they’re reasonable,” Ervin said. “Right now we’re doing a lot of research looking at comparable facilities, but we want to make it so anybody will be able to come out and ride at least sometimes. We’re also hoping that we’ll be able to have enough packages and programming available that anybody from Ardmore and the surrounding area can come out and enjoy some time with us.”

Ervin said she hopes to have various after-school programming later this fall for the go-karts and the other various elements available at The Clubhouse.

“One thing we want to do is have some raceway races that people can sign up for — kind of like league,” Ervin said. “I don’t know how quick we’ll be able to get all of that in place, but we’re really trying to think outside of the box when it comes to our programs. The Clubhouse is going to be a fun place to come and spend the afternoon or evening with your family, but it’s also going to be a place where we can bring some traditional parks programs into the mix.”

Construction at The Clubhouse is currently in its final stages. The city hopes to hold the grand opening in July.