Wanda Lou (Morgan) Ricks, age 73, died on April 9, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City due to complications from heart surgery.

She was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, to Tommy Lee and Francis Morgan. Wanda was a resident of Shawnee.

Because her father was a Master Chief in the Navy, Wanda’s childhood took her to many places including Indiana, Okinawa, Japan, and San Diego, California. Even as a child, Wanda’s faith was important to her. On Sunday mornings she would get herself up and walk to church. When she was old enough she started to teach children’s Sunday School. Church is where she met her husband Michael. They had their first date at their church’s Valentine’s Banquet. A few years later they were married at the same church on June 24, 1967.

Wanda's greatest delight were her children and later, her grandchildren. She spent her life investing in them and pouring her love into them. Her desire, and her legacy, was that she raised her children to love Jesus and to love the people around them.

When Mike felt called to ministry, Wanda was right there to support him and take on a new title: Pastor’s Wife. Together Mike and Wanda served in churches for over 25 years. Their ministry would take them from California, to Colorado, and finally Arkansa before retiring in Oklahoma. Over the years, Wanda took on many roles in the church including directing Vacation Bible Schools, leading Girls in Action, and serving in numerous other capacities. One of her most memorable opportunities came when she was able to travel with Mike twice to Senegal, Africa to teach English and share The Jesus Movie.

Wanda was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a pastor’s wife, a homemaker, a bookkeeper, and a crafter. She will be remembered for being a mentor, a disciple maker, a prayer warrior and a follower of Jesus.

Left to carry Wanda’s legacy are her two sons and one daughter and their spouses David Ricks and his wife Tonya of Shawnee, Joseph Ricks and his wife Angela of Gunnison, Colorado, Sharon Keil and her husband Robert of Shawnee; grandchildren Braden Ricks of Shawnee, Mathew, Joshua, Katherine, and Grace Ricks, all of Gunnison, Colorado, Elizabeth McCarty and her husband Bronson of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Sarah Ricks of Oklahoma City; and a great-granddaughter, Erza McCarty of Hot Springs, Arkansas. She is also survived by her brother Tommy Morgan and his wife Terri of Colorado Springs, Colorado, her sister Connie Enge and husband Tor of Cantronment, Florida; plus her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Reverend Michael Ricks and three grandchildren Taylor Ricks, Michael Thomas Ricks, and Timothy Robert Ricks.

She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Please join us in celebrating her life Thursday afternoon, June 4, at 3:30 at Temple Baptist Church, 1234 E. Highland, Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church.