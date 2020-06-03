Ardmore police detained a subject armed with a firearm on the third floor of the Ardmore Mercy Hospital Wednesday evening.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to the intensive care unit of the hospital around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, in reference to a male subject armed with a gun.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and identified the male subject, who reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and had a firearm in his pocket. “There were tense moments whenever the officers arrived and they went directly into deescalation and were able to stabilize the scene,” Henry said.

The responding officers were able to take the firearm into custody without incident and no one was injured. After the male subject was detained, police spoke with medical staff at the hospital.

“It was determined that the gun was never brandished and he never threatened anybody else with the gun, and that the male subject was dealing with a family member’s death,” Henry said.

Henry said the male subject made comments that were concerning to officers and police are having the subject evaluated due to his emotional state at the time of the incident. Officers are still gathering information at this time and it is undetermined if any charges will be filed against the subject.

“Our patrol officers responded in a very promptly manner and I think that they handled the situation very well,” Henry said. “We’re trying to do the best we can to get this gentleman some help.”