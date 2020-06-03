As of this advisory, there are 6,805 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are two additional deaths, None occurred since June 2, all died between May 28 and May 31:

– one in Adair County, a male in the 65 and older age group;

– one in Texas County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 341 total deaths in the state.

The COVID-19 data tracker will continue showing COVID-19 data for all 77 counties, to include counties that are smaller than 20,000 population. On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsConfirmed Positive Cases6,805*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date201,047*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date209,286**Currently Hospitalized136Total Cumulative Hospitalizations1,003Deaths in the Past 24 hours0Total Cumulative Deaths341

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

SOURCE: Oklahoma State Department of Health