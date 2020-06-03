Week of June 3-9

A special thank-you goes to the generous anonymous donor who called me last week to announce the donation of 10 scholarships for our Barnsdall students to attend the Oklahoma State University engineering camps this summer. This donor has given the gift of education and it is very much appreciated. Our students will be able to attend a variety of engineering camps because of this scholarship. Thank you so much for thinking of our students.

The details of the engineering camps and the scholarships have been posted on Mrs. Farber’s Google Classroom. As a reminder, Oklahoma State University is offering engineering discovery days every Friday throughout the summer to students who will be in grades 9-12. The discovery days will provide high school students the opportunity to learn about all disciplines of engineering. The discovery days are held virtually on the first four Fridays in June and July from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost of the program is $15 per student and includes a T-shirt. You can register online at https://ceatpd.okstate.edu/node/164

Thank you also to the Barnsdall Johnson O’Malley program (JOM), which generously gave all of the Barnsdall Native American seniors a $100 gift card. The seniors are truly appreciative of your thoughtfulness!

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will be resuming its monthly meetings next week on Tuesday, June 9 at noon. It has been two months since the chamber has been able to meet and they are excited to begin planning community activities and events. The meeting will be at the Barnsdall Community Center and the members are preparing to practice social distancing by providing extra tables to ensure everyone can be safe. Lunch will be served and an agenda will be emailed before the meeting. As always, if you are unable to attend, Chamber President Claud Rosendale will email the minutes to all chamber members.

The Osage Nation is offering an online ACT/SAT prep webinar Tuesday, June 9 for all Osage and JOM students in grades 6th through 12th. The webinar will offer information about preparing for college, financial literacy and a practice test. All participants will also be eligible for door prizes. To register for the webinar, contact Avis Ballard or Lauren Redeagle at 918-287-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov. It’s never too late to start preparing for the ACT; sign up today and get started on preparing for your college admissions exam.

The Betty Fowler Memorial Blood Drive will be held, Tuesday, June 30 at the Barnsdall Assembly of God Church from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you would like to schedule an appointment, you may do so at the following website: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

Once you enter the website, please enter in the Barnsdall Zip Code (74002) and select an appointment time that is most convenient for you. In order to save more time, you may also do the Rapid Pass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire. Donors can print the RapidPass or show the PDF on their mobile device upon arrival at the blood drive. RapidPass can reduce the time of donors by up to 15 minutes. To complete a RapidPass, go to the following link: www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass

Appointments are not necessary, but will reduce the waiting time of donors.

Just a reminder, the Osage Nation Higher Education Scholarship and the Cherokee Nation scholarship application will close next week on June 15. Students who will be concurrently enrolled or attending a postsecondary institution are eligible to apply. Students must submit their class schedule along with their transcript to the scholarship application.