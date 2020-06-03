After a female was assaulted with a firearm at a gas station in Madill last week, police began searching for the suspect, and the incident soon became a part of something much larger.

Two days later, the suspect was found across county lines by Johnston County deputies. They uncovered an alleged drug trafficking operation that had been underway at the suspect’s residence, leading to the arrest of two known gang members.

On May 28, officers from the Madill Police Department received a call of a domestic situation occurring at the Love’s Country Store. The suspect, 38-year-old Ramone Barron, of Tishomingo, is believed to have struck a female in the head with a firearm and fled the scene.

Madill Police Department Public Information Officer Donny Raley said the victim suffered a laceration above her left eye and was treated by EMS on scene. A search for the suspect began, and the Madill Police Department notified the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in Tishomingo.

Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd said the sheriff’s office soon realized the suspect was someone who had been on their radar.

“Once we were able to positively identify the suspect we also learned that he is a wanted fugitive out of Texas with a full extradition warrant through the state of Texas and is also a known gang member,” Dodd said. “We’ve had dealings with him here in Johnston County before.”

Dodd said the sheriff’s office had information that the suspect had possibly been moving large quantities of methamphetamine into the county and was allegedly armed with multiple firearms.

On May 30, deputies were notified that Barron was possibly at a residence in Tishomingo, where he had been known to be staying.

With assistance from the Tishomingo Police Department, Dodd said Johnston County deputies went to the residence. A vehicle that was reportedly a part of a narcotics investigation involving a second known gang member, Harry Thomas Hill of Dallas, Texas, was located outside of the home.

“Upon making their way to the house, they knocked on the door and a female answered the door,” Dodd said. “Deputies were able to see the suspect moving towards the back of the house, trying to make it out the back of the house.”

The female was detained and deputies and officers entered the home with a warrant out of Texas. Barron was reportedly found hiding in a back bedroom of the residence and taken into custody.

“They went above and beyond in getting information and interviewing witnesses there and working with us to take him into custody,” Raley said, regarding the incident out of Madill. “We couldn’t ask more than the cooperation that we got with Johnston County. They were just great to work with.”

After Barron’s arrest, Dodd said deputies requested a search warrant for the residence and were granted the warrant later that night. While searching the residence deputies reportedly found four firearms, one of which is believed to have been used to assault the female in Madill.

A large amount of drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in the residence, including digital sales, baggies allegedly used for packaging, glass pipes and spoons. Dodd said deputies also recovered a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, which is 20 grams or more in Oklahoma.

Hill, who Dodd referred to as a “very violent felon and known gang member,” and the female subject, Adrienne Tennington-Rodgers of Dallas, were taken into custody following the investigation.

Dodd said all three individuals, Barron, Hill and Tennington-Rodgers, are currently being held at the Johnston County jail and are potentially facing charges for trafficking of CDS (meth), possession of firearms while in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of CDS (meth).

The two male subjects are facing additional complaints for possession of firearms after a former felony conviction and Hill and Tennington-Rodgers are facing a charge for harboring a fugitive.

Charges for maintaining a dwelling where drugs were kept, used or sold were also submitted against Barron and he may face another charge for aggravated domestic assault and battery out of Marshall County.

“These individuals, one of which lives here but has been in trouble in Texas, for whatever reason they want to traffic poison into our county and we’re not going to tolerate that,” Dodd said. “No matter what we have to do, we’re either going to put them in jail or run them out of our county.”