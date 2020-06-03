USSSA tournaments set for this weekend in Miami, OK

MIAMI — Miami’s baseball and softball facilities will be put to full use this weekend with a pair of United States Specialty Sports Association-sanctioned tournaments.

The Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is working in conjunction with other local and regional organizations to stage the events, which are part of a summer full of softball and baseball action here.

The baseball games will be played at the Miami Little League complex in Riverview Park while softball action will be at the Joe Booth Sports Complex across from the Miami Fairgrounds.

Both events will run Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

Eighteen teams from Missouri, 12 from Oklahoma, 10 from Kansas and six from Arkansas are expected to roll into Miami for the tournaments.

Perfect weather is forecast for the weekend, which will feature pool play Saturday and bracket play Sunday.

Teams entered in the Northeast Oklahoma Big 8 Showdown include the Joplin Sports Sox (10AA), Next Level 10U from Skiatook (10AA), Wolfpack1 from Pittsburg, Kansas (10AA), Warriors-Meyer from Blue Springs, Missouri (10AAA), Wichita (Kansas) BlueClaws (10AAA), Patriots Baseball 2028 from Springfield, Missouri (10Maj), SW Redbirds from Webb City, Missouri (12AA), Northwest Arkansas Bears (12AAA), Arkansas Knights from Fayetteville, Arkansas (12AAA), Kansas Chaos from Iola, Kansas (12AAA), Oklahoma Navigators from Collinsville (12AAA), Rip City from Carl Junction, Missouri (12AAA), Safe Valley from Fort Scott, Kansas (12AAA), WBC Brewers from Wichita (12AAA), Mohawks from Seneca (9A), Cardinals from Webb City (9AA), KC Smoke from Lenexa, Kansas (9AA), Midwest Nationals-Stewart from Springfield (9AA), Oklahoma Select 9u from Dewey (9AA), Safe Valley Baseball from Fort Scott (9AA), Baseknocks 9u-Welkel from Independence, Missouri, and SEK Storm Chasers from Riverton, Kansas.

Brackets were to be released Wednesday night.

The softball tournament — the NEO State Tune-Up — will have 28 teams and is sponsored by the MHS Lady Wardog Softball Boosters.

Sixteen and under open teams entered include SoCal Athletics from Tulsa (14A), Eastern Oklahoma Impact from Verdigris (16A), Mo Intensity from Republic, Missouri (16A), Oklahoma Shock from Tahlequah (16A), Blue Lightning from Ava, Missouri (16B), Columbus (Kansas) Diamondbacks (16B), NEO Select from Miami (16B), NEO Thunder from Miami (16B), Nitro Softball from Rogers, Arkansas (16B), Oklahoma Prospects from Chandler (16B), Rage Softball from Webb City (16B), Rookies from Frontenac, Kansas (16B), Small Town Heroes from Decatur, Arkansas (16B), SWMO Thunder 16U from Bolivar, Missouri (16B) and Bullpen Psychos from Monett, Missouri (15C).

Teams entered in the 14&Under open competition are Connie’s Angels from Dewey (14B), Misfits 14u from Bartlesville (14B), Oklahoma Select from Inola (14B), Queen City Revolution from Springfield (14B), SWM) Thunder 14u from Bolivar, Tulsa Eagles 05 (14B), Tulsa Hype 14-Johnson (14B), Bullpen Psychos 05&06 of Monett, Eclipse of Fort Smith, Arkansas (14C), Nitro Softball 06 of Rogers (14C) and Purple Lightning of Sarcoxie, Missouri (14C).

The economic impact of the events will be a big shot in the arm for the city, according to Amanda Davis, director of Visit Miami OK, which is coordinating the event.

“Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen nearly 1,300 athletes in town for sports tournaments. Along with coaches and fans, it’s been around 5,300 attendees at the events,” Davis said. “These folks are eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels and spending dollars locally. We know it’s making an impact to our local businesses.”

Event updates will be made through the weekend to the Miami Parks, Recreation & Tourism pages on Facebook and Twitter (@MiamiOKSports).

Brackets and game times will be posted through social media once updates are completed this week.

For additional information, visit the CVB website at www.visitmiamiok.com or contact CVB rec coordinator Chuck McKibben at 918-542-4435.