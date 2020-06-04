An Ardmore cyclist was killed after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Love County early Thursday morning.

Arlis Russ, 61, of Ardmore was traveling southbound on a bicycle on State Highway 76, around nine miles north of Leon, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. At around 3:15 a.m. a pickup truck driven by Joseph Stilley, 37, of Marietta, reportedly struck Russ.

Russ suffered massive injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by Love County EMS. Stilley was not injured.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. OHP Troopers reported that the weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the accident.