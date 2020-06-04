Eric Wayne Klause, 43, of McLoud, passed away on April 5, 2020, in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Eric was born March 21, 1977, in Groom, Texas, the son of Wayne Charles and Tonya Lynn (Chester) Klause.

He attended Borger High School from 1991-1993, and graduated from Shawnee High School in 1995. He worked as a machinist at Tinker Air Force Base since October 2017, having worked previously at Shawnee Fabricators.

On June 25, 2016, he married his soulmate and the love of his life, Michelle Lynn Jordan.

He was a member of Wilshire Gun range, where he frequented often with his son, Jayden. Eric loved fishing and hunting. He loved to cook and smoke food on his grill, and enjoyed being with family. He had a special bond and friendship with his cousin-in-law, Michael Roberson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father.

Eric is survived by his wife: Michelle Klause, and step-daughter, Jalynn Jordan, of the home; mother: Tonya Klause of Yukon; sons: Taylor Klause of Prague and Jayden Klause of Yukon; daughter and son-in-law: Alyssa and Michael Auteri of Mustang, and their children: Ryleigh Streater, Reagan and Chase Auteri; brother and sister-in-law: Aaron and Kecia Klause, and their daughters: Bailey, Kennedy, Addison and Darcy Klause of Celina, Texas; many extended family and friends.

A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Walker Funeral Home at 2 p.m.