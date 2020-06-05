Ardmore police responded to a string of burglary reports this week, one of which involved thousands of dollars worth of marijuana stolen from a local business.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to the local business in the 1000 block of A Street Northeast at around 7:31 a.m. on June 1. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the owner who advised that the business had been broken into.

The suspects are believed to have used forced entry on a door, entering the business and stealing nine jars of medical marijuana. Henry said there was approximately $4,000 worth of product stolen from the business.

Officers reviewed security footage captured by surveillance cameras at the business and were able to determine that the suspects are two white males, possibly in their twenties. However, the suspects have not been located or identified at this time.

“Other than that we don’t have any other descriptions,” Henry said. “We do have a few leads that our special crimes unit will be following up on.”

Another business located in the 100 block of Mill Street Southeast reported a break-in on June 1 in which a $300 laptop was stolen, and an auto burglary in the 800 block of C Street Southeast was reported later that same day. Personal items worth around $300 were allegedly stolen from the vehicle.

On June 2, a burglary involving a stolen pistol worth $480 was reported in the 500 block of 5th Avenue Northwest, followed by reports of a home burglary in the 800 block of A Street Southeast in which $500 of property was damaged.

A second auto burglary was reported on June 3 in the 300 block of 8th Avenue Northwest. The victim advised police that her vehicle had been broken into overnight and her wallet, containing her ID’s, credit cards and cash had been stolen.

Henry said these reports are typical for the department around this time of year. However, there are some ways that individuals can protect themselves from becoming victims and help keep the number of burglaries down.

“One way that they can protect themselves is making sure that they secure their vehicles at night,” Henry said. “A lot of our auto burglaries come from no force entry — we have a lot of suspects that are just pulling on door handles trying to open car doors.”

Home owners who have exterior lights or motion lights on the outside of their residences should also keep their homes lit at night.

“Suspects typically stay away from well-lit areas and if you get a city block that doesn’t have many houses with exterior lights on them it gets pretty dark and that works to their advantage,” Henry said. “They like to hide in the shadows.”

Anyone with information on suspects in the burglary incidents is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.