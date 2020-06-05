Art in the Park will return to Central Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, June 6. The event will feature local artists displaying and selling their creations, a special crafting area for children, and food trucks selling snacks and refreshments.

After the event wraps up, the fun will continue with the second installment of Movie in the Park featuring the 2019 film “Aladdin.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating while they enjoy a movie under the stars.

Concession items will be available for purchase during the movie.