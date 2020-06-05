MIAMI — Administrators at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College have announced scheduled face-to-face classes beginning in July will be moved to an online hybrid format.

Hybrid courses are similar to online delivery, but also incorporate Zoom technology to conduct live class sessions at scheduled class times during the semester.

“We decided to move July classes online out of an abundance of caution,” said Dr. Kyle Stafford, NEO President, “and continue our focus on preparing a safe environment for bringing back students to campus for the fall semester.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our COVID-19 Task Force has been analyzing information and making recommendations in order to protect our student and employee populations,” Stafford said. “We recently opened our campus for visitors to conduct business in our Library/Administration Building and Recruitment Office. We want to be deliberate with our actions, so the decision to move July classes to this hybrid format allows us to monitor visitor and employee activity on campus before introducing students back to the classroom.”

NEO recently announced that it is preparing to have students return to campus for face-to-face instruction in the fall.

For further information, visit neo.edu/covid or contact Jordan Adams at Jordan.m.adams@neo.edu.